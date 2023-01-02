ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State's fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn't help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium."I just remember falling in love with football," Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. "For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing."Clifford and his teammates undoubtedly did...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC San Diego

Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.

