Lincoln Riley fields only 3 questions from reporters after stunning Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
The USC Trojans had a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl, and everything seemed to be pointing to a bowl victory in Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. By the time the clock hit triple zero, Tulane had escaped with a 46-45 victory...
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
Alex Grinch's defense lost the Cotton Bowl, but USC special teams failures contributed as well
The USC Trojans have a lot of reasons for falling short in the Cotton Bowl. Tulane came storming back and got the 46-45 victory in one of the best games of the entire season for neutral fans who just wanted a fun game. They got one. It wasn’t good or...
No. 1 Purdue Basketball Edges No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 on Late 3-Pointer
Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer to take down Ohio State on the road. The Boilermakers finished the game with a season-high 13 made shots from deep.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Bills-Bengals canceled, NFL releases AFC playoff scenarios
The NFL has officially announced the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week.
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State's fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn't help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium."I just remember falling in love with football," Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. "For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing."Clifford and his teammates undoubtedly did...
NBC San Diego
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
League owners plan to meet on Friday to come to a decision regarding playoff scenarios.
Chris Manning: This is the best basketball Donovan Mitchell has ever played
Chris Manning of DimeMag - Uproxx joined Spencer German on Thursday’s edition of Overtime to talk Cleveland Cavaliers, including the recent stretch of play from Donovan Mitchell.
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
