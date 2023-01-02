ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Operation Return Home cancelled for 29-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is now safe with loved ones after she was missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, before she was found the following day, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate missing man from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are in the early stages of the city’s latest homicide investigation. Just after 1:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue on a reported shooting found the victim, who police say is an adult male. The victim was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Man identified in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are in the early stages of the city’s latest homicide investigation. On Tuesday just after 1:20 p.m., officers were called to Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue for a reported shooting. The officers found a man shot when they got there and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY

