wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
Operation Return Home cancelled for 29-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is now safe with loved ones after she was missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, before she was found the following day, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
WLKY.com
WHAS 11
Louisville sees deadly start to 2023
Four days into the new year and Louisville Metro Police are investigating six deadly shootings. That's compared to three this time last year.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Police locate missing man from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
WLKY.com
Wave 3
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Car theft up in Louisville, but some vehicles more likely to be stolen than others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car theft is going up in Louisville, but not all vehicles are created equal. Some cars are more likely to be stolen than others. Everyone these days typically has access to a standard phone charger. In fact, one may even be within arm's reach as you're reading this story.
Wave 3
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
