LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO