Taliban reportedly ‘worried about Andrew Tate’ after arrest

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Having friends like these probably won’t help.

The Taliban are reportedly worried about the fate of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate as he faces prosecution in Romania for allegedly trafficking women and forcing them to appear in porn videos.

A former beauty queen who’s been called “Wifey” by Tate claimed that she discussed his arrest and jailing with the Islamic extremists in charge of Afghanistan.

“They are worried about Andrew Tate and they are asking us if he’s free yet,” former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan tweeted Saturday . “They say westerners need Andrew Tate because we are oppressed by feminists.”

Khan, a self-described “anti-woke journalist,” later posted a warning she got from Twitter that said unidentified “people from Germany” had filed a complaint about her tweet through the Network Enforcement Act.

“This entire website is filled with p*ssies,” she complained .

The Taliban are reportedly worried about the fate of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate.
AP

Khan is an outspoken supporter of Tate, 36, who’s been called the “king of toxic masculinity” and a “dangerous misogynist” for controversial comments that include saying women should “bear some responsibility” for getting raped .

Last month, Khan wrote that she “will continue defending” Tate — “especially knowing how much it triggers leftists.”

Tate retweeted the post , adding in response, “Wifey.”

Khan resigned as the Washington correspondent for Russia’s state-run RT America cable TV network in 2018 after coming under fire for tweets in which she defended the prison camps run by the late Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

RT America shut down in March after DirecTV stopped carrying it in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Khan’s Telegram channel, which has about 1,200 subscribers, promises “Woke Imperium News Updates” and features the hashtag “MAGASTALIBANISM.”

The Taliban have been widely condemned for brutally oppressing  Afghanistan’s women and recently restored a requirement that they wear full-body coverings known as burqas.

The group also gave sanctuary to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden but was forced from power by the American invasion that followed the Sept. 11 attacks.

Then-President Donald Trump struck a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, which led President Biden to order the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan said the Taliban keeps asking if Tate was released.
Instagram/Sameera Khan
The Taliban said that Westerners need Tate because they’re controlled by feminists.
AP

But the end of America’s longest war was accompanied by chaos and violence that included a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport, killing 13 US troops and as many as 170 civilians.

The botched exit led to a plunge in Biden’s job approval rating, from which he hasn’t yet recovered .

