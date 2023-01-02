Angela Lansbury learned surprising new skill for ‘Glass Onion’ cameo

It wasn’t “game over” for Angela Lansbury.

The late actress learned to play a video game for her final film role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — despite the fact she was 96 years of age.

Lansbury filmed her small part in the movie prior to her death last October , playing the game “Among Us” in a scene that also features Broadway superstar Stephen Sondheim .

Director Rian Johnson told the New York Times that Lansbury “was not a gamer” but was willing to become more tech-savvy for the part.

“She was very patient in letting me describe the rules of ‘Among Us,’ up to a point,” Johnson, 49, humorously recalled. “At which point she just said, ‘You know what? Just tell me what the lines are. I’ll trust you.’”

In the flick, Lansbury and Sondheim appeared via Zoom playing the game “Among Us.”

Lansbury’s famously played small-town sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the CBS series “Murder, She Wrote,” so Johnson was eager for her to appear in “Glass Onion.”

The filmmaker also wanted Sondheim to make an appearance, as the composer’s 1973 whodunit “The Last of Sheila” served as inspiration for the new mystery flick.

Producer Ram Bergman told the Times: “I wasn’t really sure how to get to him. But then I was on a call with Bryan Lourd, our agent, and it somehow came up. I said, we really would love Stephen to do this. And I swear, five minutes later, he emailed me: he’s going to do it.”

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim also makes an appearance in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Like Lansbury, Sondheim has since passed away. The prolific playwright and composer died in November 2021 at the age of 91.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is currently streaming on Netflix, where it has become a huge hit, spending more than a week as the most watched movie on the streamer.

However, the flick — which also stars Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson — has divided viewers and received lukewarm reviews from some critics.