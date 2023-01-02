ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting

 3 days ago

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed in shootout with suspect

By: KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder and Andy Sheehan

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, authorities said Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: Community offers condolences after shooting death of Brackenridge police chief

Police responded to the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday around 4 p.m. in the Allegheny County borough. Officials say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been chief since 2018. Police said the suspect in the shooting is 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan.

According to sources, McIntire died at the scene while the other officer was shot in the leg. Police said that officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The officer has not been named.

Police confirmed that Swan was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday night after fleeing Brackenridge in a carjacked vehicle. Swan was shot and killed by police near Brushton Avenue after shooting at police, officials said.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)
The suspect in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Brackenridge is identified as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. (Photo from Facebook)

Law enforcement had been looking for Swan since Sunday night after he was wanted for probation violations involving weapons.

State police saw him on Route 28 near Cheswick on Sunday night, but he fled their traffic stop, officials said. On Monday morning, Swan led law enforcement on a chase. Harrison Township police got his car but Swan fled on foot. He was spotted by police around 2 p.m. near the Brackenridge-Tarrentum border and gunfire was exchanged at two locations, where McIntire was killed and the other officer was injured.

Police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Lamont's carjacked vehicle, a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy. Police said the people who were carjacked by Swan were not injured.

This was not the first time Swan had allegedly shot at law enforcement. In 2014, he was arrested and later convicted for shooting at a K-9 officer in East Liberty who stopped him for carrying a gun. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2017, he was convicted again and sentenced to another three years for armed robbery and inflicting serious bodily injury on another person. Most recently in 2019, he pleaded guilty to drug sales and was sentenced to another year in prison.

McIntire was named chief in 2018 after working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer and sergeant.

Robert Johnson
3d ago

Glad the perp took the asphalt temp check. He might have gotten released on no cash bail.... Feel awful for the officers and their families.

Sandra Sallas
3d ago

My Condolences To The Family Of Police Chief McIntire😞❤️ May God Bless You's And Give You Comfort, Strength, And Peace During This Difficult Time In Jesus Christ YESHUA Almighty Holy Precious Name I Pray Amen and Amen❣️✨✝️🙏🏼🙌🏼💖R.I.P. CHIEF MCINTIRE 😞❤️🙌🏼💖 MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOUL IN JESUS CHRIST YESHUA HOLY PRECIOUS NAME I PRAY AMEN ❣️✨✝️🙏🏼🙌🏼💖🙌🏼🙏🏼✝️✨

Tom
3d ago

After Obama started disgracing law enforcement criminals know if they fight,shoot and resist police they may get away with crimes and win a law suit to boot. Dems love their criminals

