ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh weighs options for new city police headquarters

NEWBURGH – Finding a new home for the Newburgh City Police Department continues to be a front burner issue, Mayor Torrance Harvey said. City officials are exploring possible options, the mayor told Mid-Hudson News. “We did the Med-Tech acquisition a while back where we bought the old Med-Tech building...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report

After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report. Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a report by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage from Thursday, Jan. 5.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy