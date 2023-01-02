Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Pharma Millionaire Who Killed Her 8-Year-Old Son, Committed Suicide In Manhattan Hotel RoomAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Route 4 Overnight Lane Closures Required Over the Next Several Weeks in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitalized for an unknown condition by the communications center on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh weighs options for new city police headquarters
NEWBURGH – Finding a new home for the Newburgh City Police Department continues to be a front burner issue, Mayor Torrance Harvey said. City officials are exploring possible options, the mayor told Mid-Hudson News. “We did the Med-Tech acquisition a while back where we bought the old Med-Tech building...
Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report
After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report. Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a report by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage from Thursday, Jan. 5.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Poughkeepsie man wins 2022 weapons world title
Jesse Thundermoon Shadoan, of Poughkeepsie, won the 2022 Kuo Shu Bagua weapons world title, on top of winning other big-name competitions in 2022.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
rcbizjournal.com
Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs
Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
'The People's Building': New Putnam Executive Removes VIP Parking Signs From Office Building
Visitors to the Putnam County office building will have an easier time finding a parking space. That's because the county's new executive, Kevin Byrne, made it a point to remove the VIP signs marking two spaces as reserved for the County Executive and the Deputy County Executive. Earlie…
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
