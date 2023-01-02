Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alameda, Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 15:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alameda; Contra Costa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. * WHEN...Until 645 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Runoff from recent rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise more with the recent rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 17:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:30:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Runoff from recent rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise more with the recent rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Francisco, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Francisco; Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
