Effective: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Francisco; Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

