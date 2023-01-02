ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

North Miami police release surveillance video, seek to ID killer

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a suspect in the killing of a 32-year-old man in October. According to police, the suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
bocanewsnow.com

PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say

MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area. The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman sent to hospital, 3 dogs dead in Florida City house fire

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Medics took one person to the hospital after a house fire in Florida City Thursday morning. The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at 845 NW 12th St., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. An MDFR spokesperson said firefighters found “several” animals in the home...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

