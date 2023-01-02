Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway faces new charge of shooting gun from car
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court. Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car. The bond in this...
Click10.com
Police seek driver after 2 pedestrians hurt in separate Miami Beach hit-and-runs
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are seeking a driver they say is responsible for injuring two pedestrians in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, the first crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
Click10.com
Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrians struck in 2 hit-and-runs in Miami Beach; Collins Ave. closed at 56 St.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue has been shut down as police investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that put two pedestrians in the hospital. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units are on the scene in the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot, faces burglary charge after going to ex-girlfriend’s Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home uninvited on New Year’s Day and left in an ambulance after getting shot in the shoulder, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street. According to...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
Click10.com
North Miami police release surveillance video, seek to ID killer
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a suspect in the killing of a 32-year-old man in October. According to police, the suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Click10.com
Teenage boy dies after teen shot him in the head at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives said the body of a 16-year-old boy who died after he was shot in the head was at the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Latasha Ferguson announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son,...
bocanewsnow.com
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
Click10.com
Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say
MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area. The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.
Click10.com
Woman sent to hospital, 3 dogs dead in Florida City house fire
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Medics took one person to the hospital after a house fire in Florida City Thursday morning. The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at 845 NW 12th St., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. An MDFR spokesperson said firefighters found “several” animals in the home...
Click10.com
FPL contractor suffers fatal electric shock in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor died of electrocution on Wednesday in south Miami-Dade County after live wires made contact with his work truck, police said. A witness said he called 911 after he saw the man fall, shake...
