Somerton receives federal funds for water tanks

By Abraham Retana
 3 days ago
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton's City water tanks will soon get the repairs they need thanks to federal funding.

The $1 million project to repair the water tanks will receive $400,000 in federal funding.

The City of Somerton will cover the rest of the expenses.

The money is part of $14 million in federal funding obtained with the help of Congressman Raul Grijalva for local community projects.

One of the tanks was fixed back in 2021.

Each tank can hold up to one million gallons of water.

