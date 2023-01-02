Read full article on original website
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm.
How to get care around the Blue Cross, Methodist-Le Bonheur split
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross Blue Shield members lost coverage at Methodist-Le Bonheur facilities on January 1 despite months of negotiations. The development comes during a new era in healthcare price transparency. When federal laws requiring hospitals to post prices went into effect in 2021, advocates made this proclamation: “It puts consumers in the driver’s […]
Contract dispute could mean thousands of Mid-South families lose healthcare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A business dispute could cause thousands of families in the Mid-South to lose access to health care. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee missed a New Year’s deadline to reach an agreement to keep the hospitals and providers in network with the insurance giant.
Baptist Hospital opens new emergency department in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tennessee — Baptist Memorial Health Care held the grand opening of its new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department in Arlington, Tennessee, Thursday. A group of more than 100 medical and clinical staff, community leaders, elected officials and hospital supporters attended the event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility.
MyBaby4Me program helping fight infant and maternal mortality rate in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has some of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. The 38126 zip code is around two to three times higher than the national average, according to the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP. “We want these women to have the best possible...
Collins Yard opens on weekends for debris/clutter drop-off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods. Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments. Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University...
Orlando Craig Dortch
Orlando Craig Dortch, 54, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Lamar, died December 22, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn. He was a carpenter. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Sand Hill MB Church in Lamar. Minister Actavatis Allen officiated. J.F. Brittenum and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022. Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
Governor shares plan to ‘modernize’ Tennessee roads
Governor Bill Lee said he is making Tennessee roads one of his biggest priorities.
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Memphis tourism hits record high since pre-pandemic in 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot has changed from the pandemic, but one good change is in Memphis tourism. . To sum it up, Memphis is popping. For Memphis tourism, the pandemic wasn’t a setback. It was a come-up. “We have eclipsed pre-pandemic levels. That is huge for us....
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
