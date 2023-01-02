ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How to get care around the Blue Cross, Methodist-Le Bonheur split

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross Blue Shield members lost coverage at Methodist-Le Bonheur facilities on January 1 despite months of negotiations. The development comes during a new era in healthcare price transparency. When federal laws requiring hospitals to post prices went into effect in 2021, advocates made this proclamation: “It puts consumers in the driver’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Baptist Hospital opens new emergency department in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tennessee — Baptist Memorial Health Care held the grand opening of its new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department in Arlington, Tennessee, Thursday. A group of more than 100 medical and clinical staff, community leaders, elected officials and hospital supporters attended the event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility.
ARLINGTON, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments. Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University...
TENNESSEE STATE
South Reporter

Orlando Craig Dortch

Orlando Craig Dortch, 54, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Lamar, died December 22, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn. He was a carpenter. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Sand Hill MB Church in Lamar. Minister Actavatis Allen officiated. J.F. Brittenum and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022. Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Women say man in car follows them around

Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
