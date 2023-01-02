ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia can make massive transfer portal splash look easy

The Georgia Bulldogs have the chance to make a huge addition in the transfer portal with a direct connection to South Carolina’s Jordan Burch. The attention of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff should be firmly set on their national title game appearance coming up. But the transfer portal is also calling out for some attention.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while. Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games. Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games. Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III, at the age of 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Tom was born on December 3, 1949 and grew up in the Hialeah/Miami area of Florida. During some of his formative years, he went to Georgia Military Academy. He attended...
LEXINGTON, SC
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands

COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

