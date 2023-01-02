ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uG8ad_0k1Hk4Yr00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day.

Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.

Police responded at around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206 for a possible shooting. Police located two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Deshawn Lavert Roundtree, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation concluded there was an altercation inside the home. Detectives interviewed several potential witnesses and conducted a neighborhood canvas to identify other witnesses.

The arrest was a joint effort between the GPD Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers an award for information that leads to an arrest and tips can be reported anonymously.

