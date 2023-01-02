American Horror Story actor makes stop in the Valley

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native known for his role in a popular TV series made a stop in East Liverpool on Monday to meet fans and sign autographs.

Sam Kinsey is originally from East Liverpool. He moved to New York at 19 years old when he ventured off to begin his acting career, and from there, moved to California.

Many people may know him for his role in FX’s hit series American Horror Story.

Kinsey plays the role of Beauregard Langdon, Constance Langdon’s son who was chained up and locked in an attic. He appears in the first and eighth seasons.

Kinsey said it was important for him to come back to his hometown and visit with people here who admire him as an actor and the shows he’s appeared in.

“This is why I do it; it’s for people in a small town, you know. This is why I do it; it’s for everyone here. I like to inspire people, and you know, you’re not too small to make it,” he said.

Kinsey also appeared in the web series Youthful Daze and in a Netflix film, Haunting in Salem. He says although he’s appeared in several horror shows, he actually enjoys comedy and hopes to venture into comedy films in the future.

The meet and greet was held at Fox’s Pizza Den.

