WKRN
Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment
Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment
WKRN
Multiple Nashville homicides reported in first five days of 2023
Nashville has seen a violent start to the new year as Metro Police investigate several homicides from the last few days.
WSMV
Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
WKRN
Woman shot following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while sitting at an intersection in Nashville early Thursday morning.
WKRN
Helping those displaced
With Brookmeade Park now closed, here's how those displaced are getting help.
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
WKRN
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Tennessee using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
WKRN
Addressing homeless encampments in Nashville
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County.
WKRN
Avoiding water bill shock
Metro Water Services is asking residents to report pipe leaks, freezes.
WKRN
Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin parking lot
A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
WKRN
Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon.
WKRN
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Brentwood PD
News 2 honors the Brentwood Police Department for their quick response during a to a fatal plane crash in late 2021.
WKRN
Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames
Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
WKRN
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle
Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week.
WKRN
Family of Arnold’s Country Kitchen closes one chapter, looks to start another
It's the final days for one of Nashville's most well loved meat n' three's. Arnold's Country Kitchen on 8th Avenue plans to close Saturday after 40 years of service in Music City.
WKRN
Police release photo of vehicle involved in Nashville, TN shooting
On Dec. 8, police say a man was shot at an apartment complex on Bell Road in Antioch after he confronted two people in the parking lot. The victim told police he saw those people breaking into cars at the complex. Police release photo of vehicle involved in Nashville, …
