Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 4th
Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Pup, up and away: Baby wolves come to Wildlife Prarie Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– For the first time in years, Wildlife Prarie Park has gotten four wolf pups. August, Sumac, Cypress, and Luna got their first look at their new enclosure after a long trip from Central Minnesota. The new animals are part of the You Love Our Park Campaign to celebrate the park’s 45-year anniversary.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
New Shop Alert! Hounds & Company - Salon + Shoppe @: Junction City
There’s the owners, Casey and Danielle. This shop is a dream of theirs that they’ve been working on for years. Danielle has been a full-time professional dog groomer since 2015. One of her specialties is working with nervous and anxious dogs. She’s well known for her talents in calming and being patient with dogs that are somewhat nervous and skittish. Casey told me that, while it may sound cliché, she is a true dog whisperer.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Zoo | Not-a-Pet Campaign | Good Day Central Illinois
Yvonne Strode, from the Peoria Zoo, came in today to discuss the Not-a-Pet Campaign, which stressed the importance of protecting wildlife. Check out our interview to learn more about that, as well as what animals you will be likely to see at your next zoo visit. The Peoria Zoo is going to be offering free admission until February 14th, 2023. To find out more about upcoming events at the zoo, you can visit their website. You can also visit notapet.net to learn about the illegal trading of wildlife, as well as how it impacts both us and animals.
25newsnow.com
Firefighters quickly put out kettle fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - It remains unclear what caused an early Wednesday morning fire at Beer Nuts in Bloomington. Public Information Officer Frank Friend says firefighters were called to the business on North Robinson around 7:20 AM Wednesday, after a caller said there was a fire in the kitchen area.
Central Illinois Proud
Maroa houses damaged from tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign ends
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department’s annual fire awareness campaign concluded with some trends showing a downward swing. The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign places wreaths at every fire station in December. When a fire happens, a red bulb is swapped out for a white one.
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Fire Department urges people to take CPR and AED classes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin Monday night the Bloomington Fire Department wants everyone to be prepared in the event of cardiac arrest. They offer CPR, AED and First Aid classes for nonprofits and small civic organizations. But you don’t have to be a part of a group in order to save a life.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
25newsnow.com
Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
