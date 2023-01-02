Yvonne Strode, from the Peoria Zoo, came in today to discuss the Not-a-Pet Campaign, which stressed the importance of protecting wildlife. Check out our interview to learn more about that, as well as what animals you will be likely to see at your next zoo visit. The Peoria Zoo is going to be offering free admission until February 14th, 2023. To find out more about upcoming events at the zoo, you can visit their website. You can also visit notapet.net to learn about the illegal trading of wildlife, as well as how it impacts both us and animals.

