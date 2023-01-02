Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after Buffalo Bills star’s injury and beg fans to keep NFL safety ‘in your prayers’
DAMAR HAMLIN's family have issued an update with the NFL star in a critical condition. The family thanked fans for their 'generosity and compassion' after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He received CPR on the...
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
Damar Hamlin writes, ‘did we win?’ ‘The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,’ doc replies
Damar Hamlin is communicating, doctors revealed Thursday. The Buffalo Bills safety, who can’t speak because of a tube in his throat, wrote out the question: Did we win?. Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing.
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
ESPN’s Ryan Clark delivered a heartfelt and important message about Damar Hamlin
Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game was supposed to be one of the biggest games of the year. Instead, it sadly became one of the most horrific sporting events you’ll ever see as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR, and was rushed to the hospital where he remains Tuesday morning in critical condition.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
Bills-Bengals cancellation could lead to neutral-site AFC Championship Game
NFL owners will consider in a special league meeting on Friday a resolution that could result in a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and a coin flip deciding the site of a playoff game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has recommended the adoption of the resolution, which was approved on Thursday night...
Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022
The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale
Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again
Terrell Lewis could play on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 after the Chicago Bears signed the former Alabama linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday. The Bears signed Lewis off their practice squad. He joined that unit on Dec. 20, four days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0