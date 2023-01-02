ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GDivad Nosdivad
3d ago

I am married to a narcissist and I have never felt more lonely in my life. I think I would be less lonely divorced and living alone. Go figure!

Ry guy
3d ago

living alone is a CHOICE. paying a mortgage alone and making it financially is easier than ruining relationships, because people depend on each other for survival. if you're making it alone, then your relationships are all fun and without stress.

POLITICO

Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago records rare January thunderstorm

LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Can You Say Bad Karma, Illinois Church Robbed During Holidays

Crime has gotten so bad in Chicago that donation money was stolen from a church on the day after Christmas. Christmastime Is Popular Time For Illinois Churches. I grew up Catholic, so I've experienced the religious version of the holiday season many times in my life. Regular attendees like my parents weren't big fans of the "part-timers" that would show up just for special days like Christmas. It was a good chance for the parish to receive extra donations though. The collection baskets would be overflowing. That money would be used for good causes in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Hidden Gem Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Attractions

This hidden gem in the heart of Chicago, Illinois is seriously one of the most underrated attractions you'll ever find in America. For Christmas, my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to a museum in Illinois that I have never heard of. I thought only the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, and Shedd Aquarium were the most sought out attractions in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
Q985

Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
