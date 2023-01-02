Aaron Rodgers Says ‘Force of Mind’ Put Packers Back in Playoff Contention

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Winning certainly can change a vibe. How else do you explain Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who has evolved from dour to celebratory as the regular season comes to an end.

According to Rodgers, it’s all about the mind.

With one Sunday remaining, Rodgers and the Packers can clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs with a home win over Detroit. A loss by the Washington Commanders this past Sunday allowed Green Bay to control its post-season invite. The math now is simple. Beat the Lions, earn the 7th seed.

But most NFL fans dismissed Green Bay in late November and mocked Aaron Rodgers for saying the playoffs were possible even when the Packers were 4-8. Now they’re 8-8. How do you explain the abrupt turnaround?

“I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in ’16,” Aaron Rodgers said in Sunday’s post-game. “Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. I do believe in the power of manifestation, and I do believe in momentum, and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind.”

You can believe in New Age cheesiness, but still acknowledge that the buzz words don’t necessarily mean anything in the big, bad NFL. Every player always wants to win. But it’s still all about practice, film work and showing that prep and calm on the field. We’ll give you the more relevant football buzzy term — luck is when preparation meets opportunity. And the Packers have enjoyed a ton of good fortune this last month as the entire team bought in.

That seemed evident after the Packers pasted the Vikings, 41-17, at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay defense came up big against Kirk Cousins and Minnesota. The secondary notched three interceptions. Plus, Kenny Clark recovered a Cousins fumble after a sack. Green Bay converted each of the turnovers into touchdowns. One was a spectacular, 75-yard pick six.

And the Packers special teams figured into the game, with Keisean Nixon returning a kickoff 105 yards for a TD. All Aaron Rodgers needed to do was manage the offense. He completed 15 of his 24 passes for a benign 159 yards and a TD. Plus, Rodgers also got a rushing score.

No wonder Rodgers was so animated during the game. Cheesehead TV posted a video of the quarterback playing air guitar during an end zone party.

Aaron Rodgers talked more about his think it = win philosophy during post game.

”I still believe in myself and felt like it just takes one sometimes,” Rodgers said. ”It’s strange, but when we were sitting at 3-6 and looked at the next three, at the time Tennessee was playing really well, obviously the Cowboys were playing well and Philly was No. 1 in the league.

”I just felt like if we get one of those, we can win the last five, and 9-8 was going to get in. I didn’t really go around saying that because you don’t really want to say, `Hey, if we get just one of these three, you know, we can maybe make the playoffs.’ But in my head, that’s what I was thinking.”

We’ll see how well Rodgers and company continue to define football manifest destiny against the Lions.