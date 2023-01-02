Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to the Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
UC physicians detail Damar Hamlin’s ‘remarkable recovery,’ life-saving care on the field
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a “fairly remarkable recovery” over the last 24 hours, according to UC Medical Center physicians involved in his care. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Bills vs. Bengals has officially been cancelled. What’s next? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future has become a little clearer for the Cincinnati Bengals as they move forward with the end of the regular season. They know they will not finish their Week 17 game with the Buffalo Bills that was cancelled after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency postponed the game. What they don’t know exactly, though, is how the playoff picture will look based on the inequities that result from the cancellations.
On the latest Damar Hamlin news, Joe Woods’ future and injuries heading into the Steelers game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- There was good news on Thursday regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a player on the front of everyone’s minds here, as the Browns continued preparations for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. He is awake and using written communication. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis talks Damar Hamlin, former HS and college teammate
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cal Adomitis wasn’t quite sure what was going on, but he knew it wasn’t good. He saw an injured player on the field and went out with the rest of the team to check and see who was down on the field. He had no idea it was Damar Hamlin, his former high school and college teammate.
