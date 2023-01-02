ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

No. 7/7 Alabama Hosts Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball will look to improve to 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide host Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. The Tide are looking to win its first three conference games for the first time since the 2020-21 season and second time since the 1986-87 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Gymnastics Opens 2023 Season Friday Night Against Michigan State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7 Alabama gymnastics team will open its season against No. 12 Michigan State Friday night at 6 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide and the Spartans last competed against each other on April 2, 2022 in the NCAA Regional Finals, where the Tide advanced to the NCAA Championships with a score of 198.175 and the Spartans finished in third at 197.650. Michigan State closed out the 2022 season at No. 9, the program's best finish since 1998.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Comeback Falls Short For Alabama Against Missouri, 66-65

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A fourth quarter comeback fell short as the Alabama women's basketball team dropped a Thursday night heartbreaker, 66-65, to Missouri inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama scored 10 of the last 13 points to come within one point but would be unable to find the go-ahead basket. Brittany...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date

Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Gymnastics Freshmen Gearing Up for Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team welcomes six newcomers to its 2023 roster. The freshman class, coming to Tuscaloosa from five states across the country, includes Karis German, Gabby Gladieux, Zoe Gravier, Lillian Lewis, Lauren Little and Rachel Rybicki. Alabama fans will get to see the competitive debut...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Athletics Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bartow

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Department of Athletics mourns the loss of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, who passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 91. Ruth was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970's and was a cornerstone piece to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Biscuits in Birmingham

If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson All Coming to Birmingham. Here Are The dates

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a one-night-only event, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, will bring her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour to the Magic City...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

