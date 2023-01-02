Read full article on original website
No. 7/7 Alabama Hosts Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball will look to improve to 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide host Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. The Tide are looking to win its first three conference games for the first time since the 2020-21 season and second time since the 1986-87 season.
Alabama Gymnastics Opens 2023 Season Friday Night Against Michigan State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7 Alabama gymnastics team will open its season against No. 12 Michigan State Friday night at 6 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide and the Spartans last competed against each other on April 2, 2022 in the NCAA Regional Finals, where the Tide advanced to the NCAA Championships with a score of 198.175 and the Spartans finished in third at 197.650. Michigan State closed out the 2022 season at No. 9, the program's best finish since 1998.
Comeback Falls Short For Alabama Against Missouri, 66-65
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A fourth quarter comeback fell short as the Alabama women's basketball team dropped a Thursday night heartbreaker, 66-65, to Missouri inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama scored 10 of the last 13 points to come within one point but would be unable to find the go-ahead basket. Brittany...
Bryce Young Leaves Tuscaloosa as the Greatest QB in Alabama History
As the confetti laid on the field at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Bryce Young walked off the field wearing the Crimson and White for the final time after delivering one last sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl. A career filled with numerous accolades and unforgettable performances that the...
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
Former Alabama Standout LaTasha Pharr to be Inducted in North Carolina High School Track & Field Hall of Fame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Former Alabama track standout LaTasha Pharr will be inducted as part of the nine-member 2023 North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame class, the organization has announced. Pharr, who competed at Alabama from 2002-05 following an outstanding prep career, will...
Alabama Gymnastics Freshmen Gearing Up for Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team welcomes six newcomers to its 2023 roster. The freshman class, coming to Tuscaloosa from five states across the country, includes Karis German, Gabby Gladieux, Zoe Gravier, Lillian Lewis, Lauren Little and Rachel Rybicki. Alabama fans will get to see the competitive debut...
UAB Athletics Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bartow
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Department of Athletics mourns the loss of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, who passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 91. Ruth was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970's and was a cornerstone piece to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson All Coming to Birmingham. Here Are The dates
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a one-night-only event, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, will bring her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour to the Magic City...
