TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7 Alabama gymnastics team will open its season against No. 12 Michigan State Friday night at 6 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide and the Spartans last competed against each other on April 2, 2022 in the NCAA Regional Finals, where the Tide advanced to the NCAA Championships with a score of 198.175 and the Spartans finished in third at 197.650. Michigan State closed out the 2022 season at No. 9, the program's best finish since 1998.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO