longisland.com
Nassau Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed North Massapequa Gas Station
The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:15 pm in North Massapequa. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered Lukoil Gas Station located at 975 North Broadway. The subject approached the employee and demanded money. The employee, in fear for his safety, complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Armed suspect who robbed 2 LI businesses at gunpoint sought
Suffolk County officials are looking to identify an armed suspect accused of robbing two businesses on Long Island last month.
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery of Rockville Centre bank
According to police, the incident happened at Chase Bank on North Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say
Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
Copiague Man Charged In 'Brazen' Attempt To Stab 2 Police Detectives, DA Says
A 40-year-old man who is accused of attempting to stab two police detectives on Long Island has been indicted. Eric Terranova, of Copiague, is facing multiple charges in the incident that happened in March, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. At about 4:30 p.m. on...
Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola
The incident happened at the BP station on West Jericho Turnpike on Monday.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
Police: Man seriously injured in Selden hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Selden Wednesday night.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
longisland.com
Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood
The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
Woman, 62, fatally struck while walking on LI highway
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
longisland.com
Suffolk Correction Officer Who Survived 6-Month Battle with COVID-19 to be Presented with Retirement Shield
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. and immediate family will be in attendance as Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton receives his Retired Shield on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 AM at the Yaphank Correctional Facility's Alan Croce Lineup Room. Officer Heaton served the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years...
News 12
Police: Man accused of stabbing 2 police officers during domestic violence call
A Newark man has been taken into custody for allegedly stabbing two police officers who were responding to call. Newark police say that the officers were at the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard on a domestic violence call when the suspect allegedly stabbed the two officers. The...
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
SUV Strikes, Kills Person Walking On Sunrise Highway In East Patchogue
A person was fatally struck by an SUV while walking on a stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27). The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Hospital Road in East Patchogue at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a 53-year-old Hampton...
Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims
Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
