HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock man is in custody after an investigation led to a controlled purchase of a large amount of fentanyl. According to a release from authorities, on Friday, Dec. 30,, Troy Chance, 30 years of age, of Havelock, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. Chance was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. He received a $3,000,000 bond and was placed in the Craven County Jail.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO