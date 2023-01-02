ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Havelock man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock man is in custody after an investigation led to a controlled purchase of a large amount of fentanyl. According to a release from authorities, on Friday, Dec. 30,, Troy Chance, 30 years of age, of Havelock, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. Chance was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. He received a $3,000,000 bond and was placed in the Craven County Jail.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide

GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Year's Day homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Juvenile shot in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
AHOSKIE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire

NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found Near Benson Water Tower

BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
BENSON, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects

Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash

North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing gift cards

KINSTON — On Wednesday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for stealing Visa gift cards valued at more than $1,000. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the Speedway convenience store at 1660 Hwy 11-55 today to investigate a report of larceny by employee. During the investigation, they were able to collect video evidence and other information to pursue charges on the employee, Mickayla Greene.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Vehicle identified in hit and run, suspects sought

The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.
KINSTON, NC

