WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
wcti12.com
Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
wcti12.com
Havelock man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock man is in custody after an investigation led to a controlled purchase of a large amount of fentanyl. According to a release from authorities, on Friday, Dec. 30,, Troy Chance, 30 years of age, of Havelock, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. Chance was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. He received a $3,000,000 bond and was placed in the Craven County Jail.
wcti12.com
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Juvenile shot in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
wcti12.com
Man charged with larceny, police say he took $40,000 through apps on victim's phone
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office and charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Law enforcement said James Ward Jr. stole $40,000 through using apps on the victim's smart phone. Ward was arrested on Dec. 26, 2022 and charged...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
WITN
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects
Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
wcti12.com
NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash
North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
neusenews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing gift cards
KINSTON — On Wednesday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for stealing Visa gift cards valued at more than $1,000. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the Speedway convenience store at 1660 Hwy 11-55 today to investigate a report of larceny by employee. During the investigation, they were able to collect video evidence and other information to pursue charges on the employee, Mickayla Greene.
neusenews.com
Vehicle identified in hit and run, suspects sought
The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.
