Cleveland, OH

Browns LG Joel Bitonio says Joe Thomas is an objective ‘lock’ for Pro Football Hall of Fame

BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no debate for Joel Bitonio. Actually, there’s no debate for much of the NFL world. Here, it’s practically a universally accepted truth that legendary former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas should become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. He cleared a hurdle to do so on Wednesday evening, when he was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for this year’s class.
