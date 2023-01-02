Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell gets first shot at Nuggets since joining Cavs
Donovan Mitchell knows the Denver Nuggets well, engaging in numerous battles with them in his five seasons with the Utah
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
On the latest Damar Hamlin news, Joe Woods’ future and injuries heading into the Steelers game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- There was good news on Thursday regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a player on the front of everyone’s minds here, as the Browns continued preparations for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. He is awake and using written communication. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
No. 5 Arizona digs out of early hole, edges Washington
Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 5 Arizona fought past Washington’s tough defense and rallied
REPORT: NCAA Investigating Potential Recruiting Violations By Harbaugh, Michigan
After initial reports described the possible recruiting violations as minor, another report surfaced on Thursday that suggests it could potentially lead to a multi-game suspension.
Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis talks Damar Hamlin, former HS and college teammate
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cal Adomitis wasn’t quite sure what was going on, but he knew it wasn’t good. He saw an injured player on the field and went out with the rest of the team to check and see who was down on the field. He had no idea it was Damar Hamlin, his former high school and college teammate.
Discussing Browns changes coming this offseason: Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Ashley Bastock...
Browns LG Joel Bitonio says Joe Thomas is an objective ‘lock’ for Pro Football Hall of Fame
BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no debate for Joel Bitonio. Actually, there’s no debate for much of the NFL world. Here, it’s practically a universally accepted truth that legendary former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas should become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. He cleared a hurdle to do so on Wednesday evening, when he was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for this year’s class.
