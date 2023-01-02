Read full article on original website
Erica Courtney Lewis
3d ago
cps is literally the biggest trafficking crime circle out there and they use cops and judges and who has the most money to back them because our kids aren't ours anymore that goes for the folks coming over the border too .
America Longoria Cruz
3d ago
Cps and St. Francis are the worst ones! They have no interest in reunification for the family’s . Their interest is to keep the kids a way from families. So they can benefit from our children and everyone involved. And even foster parents. Cuz they want to make false accusations. And they target the most vulnerable people.
Todd Conroy
3d ago
Well, then close the border for one. Not that hard to figure out.
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: As a Transgender Person, I Am Afraid That Staying in Texas May Harm Me in the Future
Two weeks ago, I opened the news to see an article in The Washington Post that was specifically about me. I don't think that happens too often to most people, but this is life in Texas now:. "Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
Health leaders urge people to be mindful around crowds as illnesses spread
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and even an increase in strep throat cases are making many North Texans sick right now. Health leaders urge you to be mindful when you're around crowds of people—because it takes just one person to get a group sick. Doctors said it's because many people gathered with loved ones during the holidays—and let our guards down around crowds and urge all of us to be cautious. But this year is different. "COVID, a year ago we were talking about hundreds of cases admitted in the hospital, and today we're at about 30," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief...
hppr.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Nonprofits Expand to Help Families in Rural Areas
As North Texas grows, some nonprofits that serve rural areas are seeing more families in need of food, transitional housing and other critical needs. Leaders from Grace Bridge Food Bank and The Servolution Network talked about the trends they're seeing, how they're working to fill in the gaps and how the organizations are planning for the future.
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Midland County ranked #32 of healthiest counties in Texas
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has been ranked spot 32 out of 254 counties in Texas for healthiest counties. This ranking was produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and was supported through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “There's a lot of different aspects that attribute...
News Channel Nebraska
Texas murder suspect extradition hearing set for Jan. 18
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen’s extradition hearing is set for later this month in Hall County Court. Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III scheduled the hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz for January 18 at 4 p.m. The State said during a hearing on Tuesday that they...
