ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 21

Erica Courtney Lewis
3d ago

cps is literally the biggest trafficking crime circle out there and they use cops and judges and who has the most money to back them because our kids aren't ours anymore that goes for the folks coming over the border too .

Reply(3)
14
America Longoria Cruz
3d ago

Cps and St. Francis are the worst ones! They have no interest in reunification for the family’s . Their interest is to keep the kids a way from families. So they can benefit from our children and everyone involved. And even foster parents. Cuz they want to make false accusations. And they target the most vulnerable people.

Reply
4
Todd Conroy
3d ago

Well, then close the border for one. Not that hard to figure out.

Reply
9
Related
KLTV

Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Lauren Jessop

Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Health leaders urge people to be mindful around crowds as illnesses spread

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and even an increase in strep throat cases are making many North Texans sick right now. Health leaders urge you to be mindful when you're around crowds of people—because it takes just one person to get a group sick. Doctors said it's because many people gathered with loved ones during the holidays—and let our guards down around crowds and urge all of us to be cautious. But this year is different. "COVID, a year ago we were talking about hundreds of cases admitted in the hospital, and today we're at about 30," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief...
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Nonprofits Expand to Help Families in Rural Areas

As North Texas grows, some nonprofits that serve rural areas are seeing more families in need of food, transitional housing and other critical needs. Leaders from Grace Bridge Food Bank and The Servolution Network talked about the trends they're seeing, how they're working to fill in the gaps and how the organizations are planning for the future.
CELINA, TX
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest

TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Midland County ranked #32 of healthiest counties in Texas

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has been ranked spot 32 out of 254 counties in Texas for healthiest counties. This ranking was produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and was supported through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “There's a lot of different aspects that attribute...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Texas murder suspect extradition hearing set for Jan. 18

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen’s extradition hearing is set for later this month in Hall County Court. Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III scheduled the hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz for January 18 at 4 p.m. The State said during a hearing on Tuesday that they...
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy