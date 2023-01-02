ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait

There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
hot967.fm

MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later

Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
mprnews.org

Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol

Legal marijuana sales and use would begin within months of passage of a proposed law covering the drug’s reclassification, under a bill formally introduced in the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday. The legalization effort, which has been percolating for years, would set up a regulatory framework and permit cannabis use...
mprnews.org

Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters

We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
KARE 11

Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
hot967.fm

Grant Will Help Federal Prison Inmates in Minnesota Transition to Workforce

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is using a ten-million-dollar grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter says the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester and Waseca:. “The goals of...
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
