newsfromthestates.com
Minneapolis voting rights attorney lays out DFL plan for election reform
State Rep. Emma Greenman has worked as a voting rights attorney all over the nation, from Georgia to Arizona. As vice chair of the House Elections Committee, the Minneapolis Democrat will play a key role in changing election laws. During her first term, her election reform bill could not overcome...
In DFL-controlled Legislature, Twin Cities metro has more clout than Greater Minnesota
The era of striking geographic polarization in Minnesota politics — in which Republicans control most of Greater Minnesota and Democrats have a grip on the Twin Cities metro area — was tempered at the Legislature over the last four years because the state House and Senate were split between the parties.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
mprnews.org
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
hot967.fm
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
mprnews.org
Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol
Legal marijuana sales and use would begin within months of passage of a proposed law covering the drug’s reclassification, under a bill formally introduced in the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday. The legalization effort, which has been percolating for years, would set up a regulatory framework and permit cannabis use...
Minnesota Democrats and Republicans each set priorities for 2023 legislative session
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats unveiled a laundry list of priorities Wednesday morning on day two of the legislative session. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said reproductive rights are the top priority on that list. “The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) is a top priority for the...
Gov Walz Vows To Make Recreational Marijuana A Priority In 2023
Now, with the gridlock in our State Legislature subdued a bit by a Democratic majority, Governor Walz has vowed to make the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults a priority this year in Minnesota. He also has stated that there is money budgeted to get the marijuana industry up and running in Minnesota.
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BET
St. Paul, Minn., Follows Other Cities In Creation Of Reparations Commission
As reparations still continue to be debated on a federal level, the concept is seeing progress on a state and local level from California to Illinois. Now St. Paul, Minn.,, is the latest city to create a commission on paying restitution to Black people for slavery and historic institutionalized racism.
fox9.com
Legal marijuana push starts in Minnesota; supporters say '2023 is the year'
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Supporters of legal marijuana unveiled their legislation Thursday at the state Capitol, vowing to take advantage of full Democratic control of the Legislature and pass a pot bill into law in 2023. The 243-page measure is similar to one that passed the House in...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
fox9.com
Democrats take control as Minnesota lawmakers return, plan fast start
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democrats gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature on Tuesday and planned to move quickly on bills related to abortion access, conversion therapy, and taxes. Democrats have a lengthy agenda built up over nearly a decade of divided government, along with a $17.6 billion...
mprnews.org
Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters
We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
redlakenationnews.com
Millions earmarked for Minnesota projects in $1.7 trillion federal spending package
Replacing a 50-year-old lab building that has aging ventilation on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus is among the many projects that will receive funding from the wide-ranging federal spending package that became law last week. The U will receive $7 million to start planning a building to replace...
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
mspmag.com
Historic Fort Snelling Buildings Get Revamped for Affordable Veteran Housing
When I arrive at the Upper Post of Fort Snelling on a balmy late-September afternoon, a banner underscoring its new reality flaps on a chain-link fence: NOW LEASING, FALL 2022. Mark Gustafson meets me outside the former HQ, a stately brick building outfitted with a clock tower. “This is bringing...
hot967.fm
Grant Will Help Federal Prison Inmates in Minnesota Transition to Workforce
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is using a ten-million-dollar grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter says the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester and Waseca:. “The goals of...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
