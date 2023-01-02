Read full article on original website
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
The View fans think hosts made cryptic comment on GMA’s TJ Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘affair’ with specific topic on air
HOSTS of the View threw some shade at their reportedly cheating colleagues at Good Morning America, and fans have taken notice. A topic seemed to cryptically reference the recently unearthed secret love between GMA hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. On Thursday's show, the ladies of The View discussed infidelity,...
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
(The Hill) – “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.
GMA fans accuse Robin Roberts of ‘gaslighting’ Amy Robach and TJ Holmes and ‘not acknowledging cheating scandal’
ROBIN Roberts has been accused by fans of "gaslighting" her Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their alleged affair was uncovered. The disappointed fan left a comment on Robbins' Instagram on Thursday after the journalist shared her last Glam Fam segment of the year. "I couldn't...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death
The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13 Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed. The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares. RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In...
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair
Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
GMA’s Gio Benitez tells Sam Champion ‘we’ve got some problems’ as he reveals how meteorologist spent weekend
GOOD Morning America fill-in host Gio Benitez had plenty to tell his co-host Sam Champion in a new clip, creating a funny and awkward moment during the show. The family-friendly fun went down as the TV stars were telling each other how they spent their weekends. Gio sat at the...
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
Sara Bareilles announced she's engaged to her partner of over 5 years
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met through the musical adaptation of "Waitress" in 2015. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.
ETOnline.com
Brody Jenner Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! Over the weekend, the former The Hills star kicked off 2023 by sharing that he and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, are expecting their first child. "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of...
GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals his ‘biggest inspiration’ in new video as he remains absent from morning show
GOOD Morning America's Michael Strahan has revealed his "biggest inspiration" in a new video as he remains absent from the morning show. The ABC talk show left viewers confused yesterday after all three hosts were missing from Monday's broadcast. Michael, 51, responded to an Instagram "Ask Me Anything" on Monday...
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 4?
The plot is thickening with our favorite dethroned Good Morning America anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and their returns are nowhere in sight. The two are regular hosts for the lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and have been off air for about a month since the reveal of their affair, which hit the papers in November.
Prince Harry Details Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid Dress Fight With Princess Kate: She Was ‘On the Floor Sobbing’
What really happened. Prince Harry detailed the circumstances that led to Meghan Markle's now-famous fight with Princess Kate in the days leading up to the Sussex wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his sister-in-law, 40, texted the Suits alum, 41, about a problem with Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids dress shortly before Meghan and Harry's […]
ETOnline.com
Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)
Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia. "I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."
ABC News
'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov celebrate 14 years together
"Dancing With the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated their 14 years together over the weekend. The couple, who announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, marked the milestone with sweet tributes reflecting on their love story. "We've created our lives together for the...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Simpson Slips Into 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket in Nostalgic Pic
Jessica Simpson is reliving her past with a special piece of clothing! The 42-year-old mother of three snapped a sweet selfie of herself wearing her green cheerleading letterman's jacket, posting the look on her Instagram. "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," Jessica captioned the pic, which features...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'
On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, introduced George the puppy on Instagram Ree Drummond has a fluffy new family member! On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, shared that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott — who married in May 2021 — recently welcomed a puppy to their family. "Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George. 🥰" Alex, 25, wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing the news with over 227,000 followers. The Pioneer Woman star, 53, couldn't resist commenting...
