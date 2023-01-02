ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

(The Hill) – “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death

The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13 Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed. The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares. RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In...
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair

Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Brody Jenner Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! Over the weekend, the former The Hills star kicked off 2023 by sharing that he and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, are expecting their first child. "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 4?

The plot is thickening with our favorite dethroned Good Morning America anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and their returns are nowhere in sight. The two are regular hosts for the lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and have been off air for about a month since the reveal of their affair, which hit the papers in November.
Prince Harry Details Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid Dress Fight With Princess Kate: She Was ‘On the Floor Sobbing’

What really happened. Prince Harry detailed the circumstances that led to Meghan Markle's now-famous fight with Princess Kate in the days leading up to the Sussex wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his sister-in-law, 40, texted the Suits alum, 41, about a problem with Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids dress shortly before Meghan and Harry's […]
Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)

Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia. "I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."
'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov celebrate 14 years together

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated their 14 years together over the weekend. The couple, who announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, marked the milestone with sweet tributes reflecting on their love story. "We've created our lives together for the...
Jessica Simpson Slips Into 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket in Nostalgic Pic

Jessica Simpson is reliving her past with a special piece of clothing! The 42-year-old mother of three snapped a sweet selfie of herself wearing her green cheerleading letterman's jacket, posting the look on her Instagram. "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," Jessica captioned the pic, which features...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'

On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, introduced George the puppy on Instagram Ree Drummond has a fluffy new family member! On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, shared that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott — who married in May 2021 — recently welcomed a puppy to their family. "Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George. 🥰" Alex, 25, wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing the news with over 227,000 followers. The Pioneer Woman star, 53, couldn't resist commenting...
