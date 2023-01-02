ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete.

The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.

Police said their investigation determined that Bethel Bekele “entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times with the machete.”

Police told WTOL that Bekele was arrested shortly after the murder after he was spotted in a parked car outside of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. Bekele surrendered when officers approached his vehicle.

Investigators said they did not know what the motive was and that detectives are currently investigating whether any relationship existed between the suspect and victim.

Tulsa, OK
