Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit with ethics complaints amid last days in office
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin Mayor Steve Adler prepares to leave office, he has been hit with a couple of ethics complaints by a current city councilmember and former council candidate. In the complaints, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly and defeated District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero allege that Adler used ATXN...
What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done. Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House...
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
San Marcos City Council certifies activist group Mano Amiga's petition for police reform
SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council certified a petition calling for police reform in already-finalized contracts between the City and the San Marcos Police Officer's Association. Local activist group Mano Amiga has been pushing to have the City agree to changes it says would...
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County
AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
Thousands raised after only LGBTQ club in San Marcos suddenly closes
A fundraiser launched online for the employees of the Stonewall Warehouse, and so far it brought in more than $5,600. According to the GoFundMe site, the staff members learned Sunday the business sold and that they all lost their jobs.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
Senior apartments going up in North Austin with help of affordable housing bond
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway in northwest Austin on McNeil Drive near US 183. Crews with DMA Companies are building the 147-unit Arbor Park senior living apartments for ages 55 and up. "The costs keeping going up and we have to find ways to make it affordable for...
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
After long response times and short staffing, South Hays Fire is now hiring paid firefighters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — After dealing with extremely long wait times, South Hays Fire Department is converting from an all-volunteer to a combination department with paid firefighters and EMTs. When it comes to saving lives, every second matters. "A fire doubles every eight minutes," Fire Chief Robert Simonson said.
Kyle City Council reduces speed limits on FM 150, FM 2770 after TxDOT study
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle City Council has voted to reduce the speed limit along parts of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, known as Jack C. Hays Trail. The council adopted an ordinance reducing the speed limit during its Dec. 20 meeting. Now, the speed limit for southbound traffic on FM 2770 will drop to 45 mph along the road north of the Bob Shelton Stadium to FM 150. The northbound lanes will also see a reduced speed limit along the same stretch.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
Austin mom rattled by celebratory gunfire
Every year, law enforcement tries to warn people about the risks that come with celebratory gunfire. Now, a bill has been filed to address the issue.
Water main break creates temporary drop-off changes for Georgetown middle school
The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.
‘There will be no other place to send them’: Hays County homeless center closing its doors
One of the few homeless centers in Hays County is closing its doors in less than two weeks. H.O.M.E. Center does not have enough money to stay open.
Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
Funeral held for Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher
The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher. Loved ones, friends and other firefighters gathered for his funeral on Tuesday.
