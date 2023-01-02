ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done. Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House...
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County

AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Kyle City Council reduces speed limits on FM 150, FM 2770 after TxDOT study

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle City Council has voted to reduce the speed limit along parts of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, known as Jack C. Hays Trail. The council adopted an ordinance reducing the speed limit during its Dec. 20 meeting. Now, the speed limit for southbound traffic on FM 2770 will drop to 45 mph along the road north of the Bob Shelton Stadium to FM 150. The northbound lanes will also see a reduced speed limit along the same stretch.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
