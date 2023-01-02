Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Driver crashes through fences, into OKC house
A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
Everyone Safe After Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
Bag Of Cash Reported Stolen From NW OKC 7-Eleven Store Manager; Police Question Statements
A bag of cash was reported stolen on Wednesday from a northwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven manager's car during an alleged robbery. The manager of the store told responding officers she was on duty at the time. However, the report stated there were inconsistencies in the woman’s statements. The store’s...
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
Metro Police Agencies Remain Competitive As They Recruit New Officers
The Oklahoma City Police Department announced some big incentives Thursday afternoon to get more recruits in the door. Several departments in the state of Oklahoma are struggling with recruitment. While there are several options, Edmond Police is right there with OCPD when it comes to a starting wage. “Every police...
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
19-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Pulling People Over While Pretending To Be Deputy
A 19-year-old man on the wrong side of the law is accused of pretending to be a deputy and even pulling a few people over for violations. Jackson Jones is from Tennessee and said he worked at the Campbells County Tennessee Jail 900 miles away. He also said he was...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
Road Closed After Rollover Crash In NW OKC
A rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City has prompted authorities to close the intersection of Northwest 164th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Officials on scene said two vehicles were involved, and those in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
Watch: Oklahoma City K9 sniffs out Minnesota fugitive
Officials say a fugitive wanted in Minnesota was taken into custody following a noise investigation in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police increasing pay and offering $10,000 sign on bonus for recruits, plus other benefits
Oklahoma City hopes boosting starting pay for police recruits will get more officers on the streets.
Former Millwood High School Standout Shot, Killed Outside Midtown Bar
Oklahoma City Police said a 22-year-old student-athlete was shot and killed on New Year's Day in midtown while four other men were injured. Police said Daniel Howard died in the shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Investigators said a fight was happening inside a bar on Northwest 10th Street,...
Sheriff Is On The Hunt For “Johnny Depp Duplicate” Theft Suspect
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find someone they describe as a "Johnny Depp duplicate." Authorities say the Depp doppelganger is wanted for stealing several credit cards and using them at multiple stores in Oklahoma City. Officials said the suspect was seen driving a maroon sedan,...
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
