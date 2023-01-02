Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California now threatens to bring powerful tornadoes to the south along with heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Midwest. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Monday in response to the severe...
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of January emergency SNAP benefits
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter the...
Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
ktoy1047.com
Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "As we enter the new year,...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
bluebonnetnews.com
Fugitive from San Jacinto County named Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the...
SNAP benefit extension continues in January, to end in February
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has extended the allocation of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, food benefits for January. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the commission is providing more than $344.1 million […]
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
MySanAntonio
Counties in Texas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Texas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
KLTV
State extends $344M in emergency SNAP benefits for January
AUSTIN - Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue...
Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test
Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis
Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
