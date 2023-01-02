ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires

CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
BELLEVUE, KY

