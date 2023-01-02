Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.
Police: Dump truck crashes into school bus, no one injured
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the Shell station in the 7000 block of Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a fence at West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a fence on West 8th Street, at St. Joes Cemetery, in West Price Hill. Injury status unknown.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor.
WLWT 5
Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township.
WLWT 5
One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires
CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill, in front of the Kroger complex.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
