Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
25newsnow.com
February trial date set for deadly shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old man accused of murder over the Labor day weekend said he’s not guilty. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood made the plea virtually from the Peoria County Jail during his arraignment Thursday. His family looked on from the courtroom gallery as well as a private attorney Anthony Burch from Chicago.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police search for suspects in Wednesday business armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are searching for two men who they say entered a business and robbed a victim at gunpoint. Police say one of the two were armed with a handgun. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money,. Police were...
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
Central Illinois Proud
PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery to a local business. Police do not identify the business, but maps show a hardware store on West Starr in South Peoria, between Griswold and Arago. Police were called to that area around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, where...
1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man facing a host of charges in a host of cases is pleading not guilty to the city’s 17th homicide of last year. Court records indicate Domonicue Linwood, 24, made the plea Thursday in court — and a judge set a potential trial date of February 21st.
25newsnow.com
Woodford woman pleads not guilty to charges of attempted murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After two weeks on the run from investigators, a Woodford county woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to the attempted murder of a coworker. Gabrielle Sturdivant is being held on a $1.5 million bond after she allegedly ran over her Kappa Men’s Club coworker Morghan Babor with her car in early December. She is charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for father, charged with injuring young child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $150,000 for the man accused of injuring his young child. 21-year-old Alexander King appeared via video Wednesday, during his bond hearing in Peoria County Court. Court records show he only faces one count of aggravated battery. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins...
25newsnow.com
2 men arrested on numerous offenses in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 men were arrested Tuesday after a search during an investigative stop turned up illegal drugs, paraphernalia and three loaded handguns. Peoria Police say Antoine J. Mack, 43, and Josepha A. Sharp, 37, were arrested after an investigative stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
25newsnow.com
Man accused of aggravated battery against a child arrested
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a child with great bodily harm and endangering the health and safety of a child. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says his office was called to a local hospital by...
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn opts not to defend himself in two other felony cases; claims jail video shows him ‘being assaulted by an officer’
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said last month he wanted to defend himself in two other felony cases, then told Judge Robert Adrian on Tuesday morning he was withdrawing his request. Bradley Yohn, 35, also said during his appearance in...
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
Comments / 1