Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’
Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’
As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Bob Costas Disagrees With ‘Generalization’ About Damar Hamlin’s Injury
There was a popular take within the sports world about NFL player safety after Damar Hamlin went down Monday night in Cincinnati. Bob Costas isn’t on board with it. Hamlin had a cardiac arrest and needed to have his heartbeat restored at Paycor Stadium after making a first-quarter hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. As the scary situation unraveled, many pointed to Hamlin’s collapse as another example of the athletic brutality that can only be found in the NFL.
Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Bart Scott Shares Reckless Tee Higgins Take After Damar Hamlin Incident
There was nowhere to point the finger after Damar Hamlin went down Monday night. It was a freak accident that yielded a horrifying outcome. Bart Scott apparently didn’t see it that way, however. While the NFL linebacker-turned-analyst didn’t flat-out blame Tee Higgins for harming Hamlin at Paycor Stadium, Scott...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Bears QB Justin Fields Won't Play Week 18
Justin Fields’s season has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chicago Bears are sitting their prized quarterback for Week 18’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields, who is nursing a hip injury, absorbed seven sacks in last week’s 41-10 loss to the Detroit...
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery
The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Green Bay Packers Offer Intriguing Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers put together a strong December and are one win away from returning to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have won four straight games and will need a victory on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to clinch the seven seed in the NFC. Their opposition, the Detroit Lions, is also still alive, while the Seattle Seahawks are Green Bay’s other competitor for the last spot.
Tom Brady Highlights Perspective In Tweet For Damar Hamlin
What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati surely was an eye-opening moment for players across the NFL. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the eventually postponed matchup between the Bills and the Bengals. After a hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Buffalo safety collapsed to the turf and needed to have his heartbeat restored before he left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance.
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
How Speculated Option For Bills-Bengals Game Might Impact AFC Standings
There’s no debating the well-being of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains of the utmost concern for the NFL with Week 18 approaching. The scary incident took hold of the NFL community Monday night when Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be transported to a Cincinnati hospital.
Patriots, Bills Both Practicing Thursday Ahead Of Week 18 Matchup
The Patriots and Bills both continue to act like two teams that plan to play this Sunday. New England on Thursday will practice for the second consecutive day, while Buffalo will conduct a normal practice after holding a walkthrough Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots also will allow media access both to their locker room and to a Bill Belichick news conference after canceling availabilities the previous two days. The Bills’ media plans remain unclear.
NFL Teams Update Twitter Profiles To Show Support For Damar Hamlin
ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”. The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized...
