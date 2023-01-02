Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player, Dead At 38
Nwaneri, who started a popular YouTube channel after retiring, was found dead in his wife's Indiana home. Officials believe he died of a heart attack.
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
atozsports.com
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
NBC Sports
If Bills-Bengals is cancelled, should Bills-Chiefs AFC title game happen at neutral site?
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
Titans' final Week 18 injury report: Treylon Burks among 5 questionable
We’ve reached the final practice and subsequent injury update of the week as the Tennessee Titans continue their preparations for their massive AFC South showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans received more bad news on Thursday, as wide receiver Treylon Burks and safety Amani Hooker were downgraded to...
NBC Sports
‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin receives positive update from doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
NBC Sports
Commanders place De’Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry to active roster
The Commanders have made a few roster moves to begin the practice week. Washington announced linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve. He had been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad last week and played eight special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.
Is a DE or DT more important to Bears' defense?
The Bears are coming up on a vital step in the organization's path to success, as the team approaches an offseason promised north of $100 million in cap space and eight draft picks, including the potential No. 1 or 2 pick in the draft. Many believe the Bears – if...
NBC Sports
Colts sign Rashod Berry off Jaguars’ practice squad; place Kenny Moore on IR
The Colts signed defensive end Rashod Berry off the Jaguars’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Moore hasn’t played since Week 12 because of an ankle injury. He finishes his season with 65 tackles, four pass...
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman to 53-man roster, waive OT Geron Christian
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has officially been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The fourth-year receiver was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury ahead of Week 11. He was designated to return from injured reserve last month and has been battling back through weight loss and injury. There was some uncertainty surrounding his status after a setback last week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that Hardman had a good practice on Wednesday.
Comments / 0