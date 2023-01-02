ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Robb Report

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick

After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys cut James Washington

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NBC Sports

‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin receives positive update from doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
NBC Sports

Colts sign Rashod Berry off Jaguars’ practice squad; place Kenny Moore on IR

The Colts signed defensive end Rashod Berry off the Jaguars’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Moore hasn’t played since Week 12 because of an ankle injury. He finishes his season with 65 tackles, four pass...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman to 53-man roster, waive OT Geron Christian

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has officially been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The fourth-year receiver was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury ahead of Week 11. He was designated to return from injured reserve last month and has been battling back through weight loss and injury. There was some uncertainty surrounding his status after a setback last week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that Hardman had a good practice on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy