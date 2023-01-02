in 12 years only thing had to change was battery and brake pads, other than that drives like new!
The only thing I know for sure is that I’ve had 6 Toyotas and one Lexus between my wife and I over the course of 25 years. Got between 200 and 300 thousand miles out of each with no major repairs. The 2000 tundra that I sold my neighbor in 2008 currently has 480 thousand miles on it and is still running strong.
oh BS did the domestic companies write this? 15 years and I've replaced the brakes and two struts. 325k+.
