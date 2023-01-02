ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

cenlanow.com

Highlights: Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic – Day 1

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tipped off on Wednesday with six Girl’s Gold bracket games inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La. In opening round action, Edna Karr made easy work of St. Mary’s, 47-18, to advance to the second...
WESTWEGO, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana float wins Rose Parade showmanship award

PASADENA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s entry in the 2023 Rose Parade has earned the state’s office of tourism an award for a second year running. The Louisiana Office of Tourism, under the leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment for the “Celebration Riverboat” float.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans elementary school was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious person was reported near campus. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the KIPP Leadership Primary school on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny. A...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
cenlanow.com

Lightning strike leads to electrical fire at Hammond church

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An overnight storm caused an early-morning electrical fire at a Tangipahoa Parish church, authorities said Wednesday (Jan. 4). According to the Hammond Fire Department, emergency responders were on-scene at the Trinity Baptist Church on Pumpkin Center Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. We’re told the fire was inside the church’s education building behind the chapel.
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

FAA: Helicopter crashed into oil platform immediately after departure

GALLIANO, LA. (KLFY) — The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29. One flight crew member and three passengers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

