Hmmm
2d ago
Today I am ... cautiously thankful. I have the opportunity to hear the thing they wish to cover up. Thank you for letting me know about the next variant. Thank you for Virology.
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 elderly deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
Slight increase in new COVID-19 cases reported by Douglas Co. Health Department
The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed that 286 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
wnax.com
Combination of Infections Making People Sick
A nasty mix of viral infections combined with a lack of antibiotics are pushing hospitalizations up. Dr Anne O’Keefe with the Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha says the tridemic of Covid-19, Flu and RSV can also cause secondary infections…. O’Keefe says there are some protective vaccinations available...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
WOWT
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto...
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
WOWT
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
WOWT
How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired. Twelve-time DUI offender given multiple chances by probation officer. Updated: 16 hours ago. A 12-time DUI...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
WOWT
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder
Nebraska State troopers were busy this holiday season. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto several lawsuits her predecessor refused to represent. New Nebraska legislature sworn in, priorities laid out. Updated: 1 hour ago. The first day for Nebraska's newest legislative body began...
KETV.com
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
