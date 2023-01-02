Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night. Officers were sent just before 9:30 p.m. to the area of Wilmington and Northglen streets on reports of gunshots.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
- Albuquerque: Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues
- Crime: Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
- New Mexico: Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
They say 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs of Littlefield, Texas called police saying he had fired in self-defense. They found 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Downs has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 5