Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night. Officers were sent just before 9:30 p.m. to the area of Wilmington and Northglen streets on reports of gunshots.

Story continues below:

They say 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs of Littlefield, Texas called police saying he had fired in self-defense. They found 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Downs has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.