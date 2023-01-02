ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCUfT_0k1HeIKi00

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night. Officers were sent just before 9:30 p.m. to the area of Wilmington and Northglen streets on reports of gunshots.

Story continues below:

They say 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs of Littlefield, Texas called police saying he had fired in self-defense. They found 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Downs has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM
everythinglubbock.com

NMSP: Brittany Alert canceled Sunday for Clovis teenager

CLOVIS, N.M. — On Sunday, New Mexico State Police canceled a Brittany Alert that was issued on Saturday for a Clovis teenager. According to NMSP, Angel Woods, 14, was located and was safe. Authorities did not provide any additional information. The Brittany Alert was issued at the request of...
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Man, 28, shot in the head; Gunman claims self-defense

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — A 28-year old man was shot in the head. The shooter claims it was self-defense. Someone called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday reporting they heard 4–5 gunshots in the area of Northglen Drive and Wilmington Circle in Clovis. While Clovis police officers...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce gifted call center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce have recently been gifted a call center. Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce now own a new office facility after they were given a donation from national real estate development company, Cowperwood.
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy