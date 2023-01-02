Leisa Anne Gazdik, age 63, was placed in God's hands on December 22, 2022. Leisa battled courageously until she entered the Gates of Heaven. Leisa was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 6, 1959, oldest daughter of the late, Julius (Gus) Gazdik and Barbara (Eggy) Gazdik. She is survived by her sisters, Wendy Wellington and Karen White; and her brothers, Jeffrey Gazdik and Timothy Gazdik. She was a beloved aunt to her nephews, Bryan, Tyler, and Brandon. She was a loving soul-sister to many especially Lea Altieri, Mary Taylor, Rosey McDonald, Lisa Filep, Kim Hathaway; as well as many others. Leisa also adored her future nephews, Andrew and Kyle Altieri. Leisa is also survived by her long-time devoted companion, David Chirico; step-daughter, Sarah Hackett, and her children, Hannah and Hudson. Leisa is also survived by her aunt Roberta and uncle Mike; cousins, Kevin Yatsinko and Carrie Childers as well as their families, aunt Gail Egeressy; and cousin, Sheri Strock and her family; and her Godmother, Gail MacQuarrie.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO