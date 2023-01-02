Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
hamlethub.com
Silvermine School of Art | Winter Session
The Silvermine School of Art presents abundant opportunities for individuals of all ages to enjoy and learn about the arts. We have extensive facilities offering well-equipped studios unique to each discipline. Our facilities bring together dynamic instructors and committed students in a vibrant learning environment that fosters and supports creativity and growth.
hamlethub.com
You just moved to Ridgefield with kids! Now what?
Ridgefield is an absolutely fabulous place to raise a family! Excellent schools, plenty of activities, the first Cultural District in the state of Connecticut, close proximity to NYC and it’s consistently one of the safest towns in America. So you just moved here and have kids in elementary and/or...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
westportjournal.com
‘Beehive Queen’ to rock the Westport Library
WESTPORT — They’ll be dancing not in the streets, but at the … library?!?. Yes, a “Winter Dance Party,” featuring Christine Ohlman, longtime vocalist with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Band, is booked at the Westport Library on Saturday, Jan. 7. The rock...
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
hamlethub.com
Wilton High School Class of 2027 Curriculum Evening is on January 23
It is time to begin planning for the arrival of the Class of 2027 to Wilton High School in August of 2023!. Wilton High School invites all eighth-grade parents and students to a Curriculum Evening on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Wilton High School. "Our goal is...
Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023
On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above. “Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them. “Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”. “Happy New...
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium Welcomes New Harbor Seals
The Maritime Aquarium is celebrating the New Year with some new faces. This week, adult harbor seals Feisty and Gracie were introduced to the aquarium’s largest exhibit, Pinniped Cove. Both seals came to The Maritime Aquarium from ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Feisty is a gentle 33-year-old male....
hamlethub.com
Dan Carter calls for update to Bethel's Master Development Plan
Dan Carter, candidate for Bethel First Selectman and former State Representative is calling for an update to the Bethel Forward Master Plan. “I have had many Bethel residents, long-term and recently settled, share their concerns regarding various large-scale building projects in town. They have also expressed frustration about the difficulty they have trying to stay informed,” said Carter. “It’s also clear that many residents are unaware of the Bethel Forward initiative, which dates back to 2016.”
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
hamlethub.com
Leisa Anne Gazdik, 63, Longtime Treasurer for the Walnut Beach Association, has Died
Leisa Anne Gazdik, age 63, was placed in God's hands on December 22, 2022. Leisa battled courageously until she entered the Gates of Heaven. Leisa was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 6, 1959, oldest daughter of the late, Julius (Gus) Gazdik and Barbara (Eggy) Gazdik. She is survived by her sisters, Wendy Wellington and Karen White; and her brothers, Jeffrey Gazdik and Timothy Gazdik. She was a beloved aunt to her nephews, Bryan, Tyler, and Brandon. She was a loving soul-sister to many especially Lea Altieri, Mary Taylor, Rosey McDonald, Lisa Filep, Kim Hathaway; as well as many others. Leisa also adored her future nephews, Andrew and Kyle Altieri. Leisa is also survived by her long-time devoted companion, David Chirico; step-daughter, Sarah Hackett, and her children, Hannah and Hudson. Leisa is also survived by her aunt Roberta and uncle Mike; cousins, Kevin Yatsinko and Carrie Childers as well as their families, aunt Gail Egeressy; and cousin, Sheri Strock and her family; and her Godmother, Gail MacQuarrie.
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
hamlethub.com
Melanie J. Frenkel, 51, super fan of Danbury Hat Tricks, has died
Melanie J. Frenkel, 51, of Danbury, wife of Evan G. Frenkel, and mother of Rachel Frenkel passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Danbury Hospital. Mrs. Frenkel was born in Poughkeepsie, a daughter of Arnold and Ronni (Palter) Barish of Venice, FL. She attended NY schools and received her...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Jackie Seawright Real Estate Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jackie Seawright...
darientimes.com
Danbury and New Fairfield leaders to scope out plans for 2.5 mile trail between 2 communities
DANBURY — After a several-month delay, the Margerie Trail Advisory Committee has finally scheduled its first meeting for later this month. The committee tasked with planning a proposed 2.5-mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in conference room 3C at Danbury City Hall.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Dog Park Is Open, Formalities & Finishing Touches Scheduled For The Spring
SEYMOUR – Man’s best friend has a new place to frolic after the unofficial opening of the town’s dog park at Sochrin’s Pond on Moss Avenue. The town won’t formally celebrate the grand opening until spring because there is still more work to be done. But the area has been fenced in, with separate areas for both small and big dogs.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
