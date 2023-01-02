ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
DUNKIRK, NY
rochesterfirst.com

A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

26 Shirts releases Damar Hamlin-inspired design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

What you need to know before buying a snowmobile

BUFFALO, NY — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, police departments and first responders called for snowmobile clubs' help to rescue people stranded in their homes, and some ATV dealers have experienced some hardships. "It breaks my heart to tell customers that we cannot supply them with snowmobiles; companies don't...
HAMBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy