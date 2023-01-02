Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Home Today/Home Décor to close both mall locations, citing plummeting sales and economy trends
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A locally owned home goods retailer is permanently closing its two stores, one in the Eastern Hills Mall and one in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Home Today/Home Décor plans to close its Eastern Hills spot by mid-January and the Fashion Outlets shop by...
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
WKBW-TV
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Lack of snow affecting local businesses
Buffalo was hit hard with snow - but here in the greater Rochester area - we've seen hardly any this year. For many businesses that may depend on snow - this can be a struggle.
Buffalo man uses his SUV to deliver groceries & other essentials to hardest-hit communities after storm, in honor of late friend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clean-up and rebuild continue, many people are coming together as the City of Good Neighbors. That includes one Buffalo man who is continuing to fill his SUV with groceries and other supplies to the hardest hit communities. Mark Johnson, a Buffalo resident, is making...
USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park. USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots. It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of...
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.
Buffalo Stores Struggle to Keep Up with Demand After Winter Storm Elliott. Buffalo, a city in Western New York, has been hit by a devastating winter storm that has killed dozens of people, trapped residents in their homes, and caused widespread power outages, water shortages, and food shortages.
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
rochesterfirst.com
A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
WIVB
26 Shirts releases Damar Hamlin-inspired design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
Garbage cans overflowing as pickup delays continue
With the mounds of snow now behind us, seeing garbage cans overflowing and lined along streets is now a familiar sight.
Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road
A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
As Damar Hamlin’s toy drive hits $6.6 million, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ talks local need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helps to sponsor a toy drive in his home state of Pennsylvania via the ‘Chasing M Foundation’. Since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, that toy fund has hit over $6.6 million in donations (and counting). The money goes to help support toy drives, […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
WKBW-TV
What you need to know before buying a snowmobile
BUFFALO, NY — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, police departments and first responders called for snowmobile clubs' help to rescue people stranded in their homes, and some ATV dealers have experienced some hardships. "It breaks my heart to tell customers that we cannot supply them with snowmobiles; companies don't...
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
Comments / 0