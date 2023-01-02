ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NO. 9 GONZAGA 77, SAN FRANCISCO 75

Percentages: FG .455, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bolton 5-7, Watson 2-4, Strawther 2-5, Gregg 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gregg, Hickman, Timme). Turnovers: 6 (Watson 2, Gregg, Hickman, Strawther, Timme). Steals: 6 (Bolton, Hickman, Smith,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Louisville 63, Georgia Tech 55

GEORGIA TECH (9-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 39.216, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Dunn 2-4, Jackson 2-2, Swartz 2-2, Noguero 1-7, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Morgan 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Wone Aranaz 3, Dunn 3, Swartz 3, Team 3, Blackshear 1, Morgan 1,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy