ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Tackle Holiday Debt

Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo. Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo. Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in Springfield. Mother shares grief after son killed in deadly shooting in Marshfield, Mo. Springfield’s Eastgate Street to be...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

The Place - FosterAdopt Connect YouthConnect Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FosterAdopt Connect opened its brand-new YouthConnect Center in Downtown Springfield. The center offers teenagers a place of shelter, food, and various personal and community resources. Daniel Posey gives you an in-depth look at what you can expect as you walk through its doors, and the best ways to give back at the center.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 5th, 2023

(Statewide) -- A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The organization does not say which hospitals are at risk of closing. According to the nonprofit, 10 hospitals have closed in Missouri since 2005.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says

ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Legends in concert

Influenza A and other Upper Respiratory Illnesses continue to keep ER waiting rooms full across Missouri. Temperatures will be significantly cooler than recent days, but only down to around average for early January.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield lawmakers discuss priorities for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers will begin the new legislative session on Wednesday. Some of the topics include education and gun violence. Democrats are the minority in the statehouse and the state senate. Democrat leaders say they are focused on improving legislation and fighting against passing legislation that they feel is not in the best interest of all Missourians.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Michigan university releases annual Banished Words List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan released its Banished Words List of 2023. The list was released on New Year’s Eve and it’s gained national attention in recent years for its on-the-nose deductions. The school says the list is made up of what...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kbsi23.com

Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Jan. 5, 2023. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy