Fort Myers, FL

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Houston Chronicle

Policy demands, personal animus and more: Meet the McCarthy resistance

WASHINGTON - Ralph Norman says he will not support leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker without firm assurances that House Republicans will enact spending cuts and move to balance the federal budget. The Republican from South Carolina isn't optimistic that he will get there, adding in an interview that McCarthy doesn't have "a track record of being a fiscal conservative able to tackle the issues we have here."
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Prison or mercy? A Jan. 6 rioter weighs his sins and confronts his fate.

HURRICANE, Utah - Nearly 18 months had passed since he stormed the U.S. Capitol and sought to halt the inauguration of a duly elected president. Now the time had come for the federal government to pass judgment on Jake Peart. The sentencing hearing was taking place via video, a necessity...
UTAH STATE
Houston Chronicle

Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University, the school announced Thursday. Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, according to a message from Columbia president Lee Bollinger.
NEW YORK STATE
Houston Chronicle

Court won't stop south Texas LNG facility

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups challenging permits for a natural gas pipeline and export facility in south Texas lost a legal fight at a federal appeals court Thursday. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
TEXAS STATE

