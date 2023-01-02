Winning cures all ills, and of late the Dallas Mavericks have been feeling great. Dallas has won seven-straight games following Monday night’s 111-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The winning ways are in part due to Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play. Doncic is averaging 41 points during Dallas’ current win streak. But it’s not Doncic alone. Christian Wood, who has been starting recently, is averaging 19 points per game and three blocks in the same stretch — serving as an anchor to Dallas’ defense and a perfect partner to Doncic in the pick-and-roll game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO