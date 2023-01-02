ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

A critical decision looms large for the Dallas Mavericks

Winning cures all ills, and of late the Dallas Mavericks have been feeling great. Dallas has won seven-straight games following Monday night’s 111-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The winning ways are in part due to Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play. Doncic is averaging 41 points during Dallas’ current win streak. But it’s not Doncic alone. Christian Wood, who has been starting recently, is averaging 19 points per game and three blocks in the same stretch — serving as an anchor to Dallas’ defense and a perfect partner to Doncic in the pick-and-roll game.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may […] The post Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy