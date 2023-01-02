Read full article on original website
Melvin Moore Sr
Mr. Melvin Moore Sr., 70, of Glasgow, Ky passed away on January 2, 2023. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Moore and Estella Parker Moore, two brothers, Jimmy Moore and Rudolph Howell. He leaves to cherish his memories wife of 29 years Ruthie Moore; son Melvin...
Shirley Glenora Collier
Shirley Glenora Collier, 87, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023, at the Shanti-Niketon Hospice House in Glasgow. She was born in Vanduser, MO on October 13, 1935, to the late Charlie Kirby and Edna Yarbrough Kirby. Mrs. Collier was a homemaker and a member of Glenview Christian Church.
Ronald R. Taylor
Ronald R. Taylor, age 69 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was born on July 15, 1953 to the late Robert L. and Tessie Gray Taylor. He was united in marriage to Edna Lucas Taylor, until they were parted by her death on April 17, 2021.
Darrell Lynn Holmes
Darrell Lynn Holmes, 67, Glasgow, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry Thomas Holmes and Dorothy Jean Morgan Holmes. He was a retired telephone engineer with Versicom who loved golfing and bowling. He was also very proud of his former vocation of being an EMT and firefighter.
Aleta Faye Morgan
Aleta Faye Morgan, 76, formerly of Glasgow, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born in West Plains, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Ardel and Velma Wilbanks VanBerkom. She was the wife of the late Robert Earl Morgan, whom preceded her in death. She was a housewife and worked in domestic jobs thought out her life. Most of all she was a wife and mother to her family.
Tanya Rene Houchens
Tanya Rene Houchens, 47, Glasgow passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday January 2, 2023. She is the daughter of Melvin and Connie Groce. Survivors include her parents, two children: Tyler and Megan Houchens; Three sisters: Angela Farley (Jimmy), Christina Minor (Eric), Melanie Ballard (Emmitt); and several nieces and nephews.
James Franklin Lowe “Junior”
James Franklin Lowe “Junior”, 88 of Smiths Grove, KY passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Medical Center in Scottsville. He was born in Railton, Ky on April 2, 1934, to the late James Marshall Lowe and Aline Payne Lowe. Mr. Lowe was a longtime Truck Driver for the LL Morris Co. and a member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church. Junior and his wife, Marie, were in the oil drilling business together for 33 years.
Hannah Lloyd
Hannah Lloyd, age 60 of Summer Shade passed away January 5, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.
Linda Capps Witcher
Linda Capps Witcher, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 12, 1946 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late James Capps and Pansy Whitley Capps. Linda was a machine operator for Sorenson’s and later Eaton’s, where she retired. Mrs. Witcher loved spending time outside, specifically, taking care of her yard and was a member of Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church since 2003.
Derek C. Spinks
Derek C. Spinks, 42 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 26, 2022 in Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was the son of the late H. G. Spinks and Kathy Vincent Spinks who survives. He was a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. His survivors include his son, Brandon Spinks; a...
Ervin Grant Caldwell
Ervin Grant Caldwell, 91, Glasgow, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence. A native of Conestoga, PA, he was the son of the late Blaine and Grace Gardner Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell was a paratrooper with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of...
Dennis Edward Reynolds
Dennis Edward Reynolds, 69, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Garnett and Jean Burris Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was a printing press operator. He was a loving husband and grandfather; an...
Former judge/executive, wife file lien on horse involved in previous seizure
GLASGOW — Micheal Hale, the former Barren County judge/executive, and his wife, Shani, have filed a lien on an aging horse in their possession that belongs to the Barren County government. The lien filed at the Barren County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, specifies that the Hales are...
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
Cameron to visit Glasgow on Thursday
GLASGOW — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will make a campaign stop in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, who officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky on Tuesday, will be at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Former Barren County judge/executive and Bevin cabinet member David Dickerson announced the news at a special-called meeting of the Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Dec. 29, 2022:. Brandi N. Birge, 33, and Alex R. Brown, 34, both of Cave...
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 27, 2022:
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
Byrd names several to posts in county government
GLASGOW — Several new employees were added to the county government’s payroll on Tuesday after magistrates approved a slew of recommendations put forth by Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. The new court held their first meeting together Tuesday morning inside the Barren Fiscal Courtroom. The meeting was special-called....
