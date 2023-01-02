Aleta Faye Morgan, 76, formerly of Glasgow, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born in West Plains, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Ardel and Velma Wilbanks VanBerkom. She was the wife of the late Robert Earl Morgan, whom preceded her in death. She was a housewife and worked in domestic jobs thought out her life. Most of all she was a wife and mother to her family.

