York County, PA

FOX 43

Manheim man sentenced for attempted murder of police officer

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Chester County's District Attorney announced today that a Manheim man accused of stabbing a police officer was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility. Michael White, 22, of Manheim, stabbed Coatesville City Police Officer William Cahill in the head and face...
MANHEIM, PA
iheart.com

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing York County 19-year-old

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the community’s help in their continued search for a York County teen who has been missing for weeks. According to Lower Windsor Township police, 19-year-old Kadin Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Black previously had dinner the night before with a coworker.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help

The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former PennDOT employee charged with driver’s license fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles. According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation

(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County

Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Officials to hold news conference about missing York County man

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — York County law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference today about a missing man. Kadin Black, 19, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in Wrightsville. Black failed to show up for work at Delauter's A1 Moving Helpers on Monday, Dec.19. His phone stopped pinging at 9:28 a.m. on Dec. 18.
YORK COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA

