Manheim man sentenced for attempted murder of police officer
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Chester County's District Attorney announced today that a Manheim man accused of stabbing a police officer was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility. Michael White, 22, of Manheim, stabbed Coatesville City Police Officer William Cahill in the head and face...
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Police searching for missing York County 19-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the community’s help in their continued search for a York County teen who has been missing for weeks. According to Lower Windsor Township police, 19-year-old Kadin Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Black previously had dinner the night before with a coworker.
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
Former PennDOT employee charged with driver’s license fraud
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles. According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed […]
Drug Distributor From Maryland Cops To 'Expansive' Drug Trafficking Conspiracy: Feds
Federal officials say that a Maryland man has admitted to his role in a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned several states in the region and now faces a million-dollar fine.Daniel “Danny” Inoa-Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to possess with the intent to dist…
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
PennDOT Employee Ran Fraud Scheme Out Of Lancaster County Offices: State Police
While employed at two Lancaster County offices a PennDOT driver's license examiner allegedly convinced many Spanish-speaking immigrants to pay him money for passing knowledge tests for driver's licenses and permits, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Angelo Carrion, 67, solicited money between $20 to $250 dollars from the...
Officials to hold news conference about missing York County man
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — York County law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference today about a missing man. Kadin Black, 19, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in Wrightsville. Black failed to show up for work at Delauter's A1 Moving Helpers on Monday, Dec.19. His phone stopped pinging at 9:28 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge […]
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Report of online threat leads to barricaded person inside Dauphin County home, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say a 911 call for a report of an online threat led to a large police presence in Lower Paxton Township for several hours on Tuesday morning. Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Way around...
Acquaintances accused of conspiring to steal from Ephrata Borough grocery store arrested
EPHRATA, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department charged two people in connection to a grocery store burglary that occurred in July of 2022. Police charged Colby Q. Mummaw, 27, and Kayla M. Singley, 27, both of Ephrata, with conspiring together to pull off the theft. Mummaw is accused of...
