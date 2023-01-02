Read full article on original website
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Motion for New Trial Based on Additional Evidence of Voter Disenfranchisement
Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh is not giving up contesting the election which went to Democrat Kris Mayes by just 280 votes. His first lawsuit challenging the results was dismissed as premature, his second was thrown out by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen for not showing there were enough problematic votes to change the election, but on Tuesday Hamadeh and the RNC, along with two individuals, filed a motion for a new trial, based on additional evidence of voter disenfranchisement. Hundreds of uncounted ballots were recently found in Pinal County.
Here’s everything Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said during her inauguration speech
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs delivered her inaugural speech as governor of Arizona on Thursday morning outside the state Capitol. Hobbs, a Democrat and Arizona’s 24th governor, called for unity and outlined priorities for her tenure during the 13-minute address. Here’s the full transcript of Hobbs’ speech:
Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A matter of transparency is rising for new Gov. Katie Hobbs. While running for governor, Hobbs promised her administration would be open and accountable. However, there are questions about where the funding is coming from for her inaugural events. After Hobbs was declared the winner of...
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Arizona political experts react to latest House speaker votes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second straight day, Republicans could not agree on who should become speaker of the House. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218 votes after the sixth round of voting. “Washington’s broken,” Arizona Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ 04) said. “We’re the last ones to know.”
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
Dark money paying for Hobbs inaugural events
Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
Kari Lake Can Overturn Election Even if There's Not Voter Fraud—Lawyer
Arizona congressman-elect and attorney Alex Kolodin added: "There has never been any sort of time bar on resolutions of election challenges on appeal."
Katie Hobbs Laughs When Asked To Support The Constitution During Oath
The Arizona Republicans should use this to drive the narrative that Katie Hobbs isn't a serious person, doesn't care about laws and is flat out dangerously crazy and dumb. She couldn't repeat words said to her face and laughed when she was asked to support the Constitution.
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu
Arizona remains one of the top states in terms of growth
Noticing Arizona getting busier? It’s not just you — Arizona, and one West Valley city, remain popular spots to move to, according to a recent study. U-Haul says Arizona ranked #7 in terms of state growth in 2022, with the city of Surprise coming in at #8 among our nation’s cities with the most growth.
New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools
Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
Bluespan Narrows the Digital Divide in Arizona with Hybrid Networks, Combines Fiber and Tarana’s ngFWA Platform to Quickly Connect Communities with High-Speed Internet
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Bluespan, an experienced U.S. internet service provider (ISP), and Tarana, the company that created the first instance of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology with their G1 broadband platform, today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005404/en/ Bluespan and Tarana today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)
U-Haul Ranks ARIZONA the No. 7 Growth State of 2022
Arizona is the No. 7 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. People arriving in Arizona in one-way U-Haul trucks dropped 5% over 2021, while departures fell 4% as overall traffic slowed. Despite a slightly greater year-over-year drop in arrivals, do-it-yourself...
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
