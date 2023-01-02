ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

5.56Freedomflight
3d ago

Animals should not be given as gifts like they're an object because of this. If someone truly wants to adopt a life pet they should go and adopt themselves.

WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

15th Annual Brent Berry food drive donates 4 school loads of food

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Brent Berry Food Drive wrapped up its 15th year this week. The food drive filled four Rockingham County school buses with food and a 40-foot racing trailer this year. On Tuesday with the help of local first responders, they unloaded the buses and donated all of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Meet Maggie, the UVA police department’s newest addition to the K-9 task force

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maggie is the first bloodhound training to be a part of UVA PD’s K-9 task force. “It was a opportunity or project that I’ve been working on for a little over a year now. Even before the Department announced that they were going to get one, I was kind of doing some groundwork, going to pitch the idea myself,” Maggie’s handler, Officer Logan Moore said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s staff, dogs and cats will pack their bags and fill out change-of-address forms next year. The shelter has served as the municipal animal shelter for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst since 2011. In 2024, the shelter will move to the former Verona Elementary School at 1011 Lee Highway.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sister City Grants program has $24,000 is on the table for institutions, individuals, and organizations in Charlottesville. These grants are open to those looking to benefit the Charlottesville area. Each awardee will receive $4,000. “We welcome applications for projects in all fields of endeavor,” Grants Committee...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA doctor discusses relationship between bystander effect and race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health is weighing in on the bystander effect, and how it affects different races. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the likelihood of bystander CPR for emergencies in public locations was 37% lower for Black and Hispanic people than for white people.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man

Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

