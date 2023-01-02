Read full article on original website
5.56Freedomflight
3d ago
Animals should not be given as gifts like they're an object because of this. If someone truly wants to adopt a life pet they should go and adopt themselves.
2
NBC 29 News
HOWS Project working to provide proper shelter for dogs in the winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs are left out in the cold without proper shelter every winter. HOWS Project, a volunteer-based nonprofit, is working to build dog houses to help. “We reach quite a few animals for a small group as we are. We partner with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts,...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
WHSV
15th Annual Brent Berry food drive donates 4 school loads of food
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Brent Berry Food Drive wrapped up its 15th year this week. The food drive filled four Rockingham County school buses with food and a 40-foot racing trailer this year. On Tuesday with the help of local first responders, they unloaded the buses and donated all of...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
NBC 29 News
Arc Studio providing inclusive space for all artists to create artwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Arc Studio is a visual art program where everybody is an artist in its open studio. The studio encourages all artists to create art that is authentic and unique to their own style. Located at the Arc of the Piedmont, the studio provides a supportive...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees decrease in food donations after holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it saw an uptick in donations during the holidays, but that surge isn’t extending into the new year. BRAFB thinks people feel more generous and typically have more food to share during the holiday season. Additionally, food costs...
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, the UVA police department’s newest addition to the K-9 task force
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maggie is the first bloodhound training to be a part of UVA PD’s K-9 task force. “It was a opportunity or project that I’ve been working on for a little over a year now. Even before the Department announced that they were going to get one, I was kind of doing some groundwork, going to pitch the idea myself,” Maggie’s handler, Officer Logan Moore said.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
HCA Virginia rebranding local BetterMed locations as CareNow Urgent Care
HCA Virginia Health System will rebrand 10 BetterMed Urgent Care centers located throughout the Metro Richmond area and Fredericksburg as CareNow Urgent Care locations. HCA acquired 12 BetterMed locations (10 in Virginia and two in North Carolina) in the summer of 2022. “The addition of these urgent care centers to...
cbs19news
Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
Augusta Free Press
Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s staff, dogs and cats will pack their bags and fill out change-of-address forms next year. The shelter has served as the municipal animal shelter for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst since 2011. In 2024, the shelter will move to the former Verona Elementary School at 1011 Lee Highway.
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
NBC 29 News
Deadline approaches for Sister City Grants Program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sister City Grants program has $24,000 is on the table for institutions, individuals, and organizations in Charlottesville. These grants are open to those looking to benefit the Charlottesville area. Each awardee will receive $4,000. “We welcome applications for projects in all fields of endeavor,” Grants Committee...
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor discusses relationship between bystander effect and race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health is weighing in on the bystander effect, and how it affects different races. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the likelihood of bystander CPR for emergencies in public locations was 37% lower for Black and Hispanic people than for white people.
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
