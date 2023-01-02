Read full article on original website
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
All Points North Creates New Medical Board to Foster Early Adoption in Mental Healthcare
Elite group of physicians will vet efficacy and oversee implementation of new and emerging treatment modalities. All Points North (APN), the only whole-person health company offering innovative treatment for the mind, body and soul across the full continuum of care, has appointed three industry experts and practicing doctors to its Medical Board. Dr. Kathleen Daly, MD, MPhil; Dr. Irena Danczik, MD; and Dr. Jes Montgomery, MD will merge their intellectual capital and more than 70 years of collective experience to cement APN’s position as a pioneer in the interventional psychiatry space.
Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness
Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
Speedy Paper Helper Offers Assignment Writer Services Online
Speedy Paper Helper is a reputable company that provides professional writing services to students and commercial clients online. Speedy Paper Helper is an online writing service that understands how crucial the correct usage of language can be. Thus, they ensure they provide only the highest quality papers written by professional academic writers with relevant professional degrees. Their team comprises the best experts who specialize in various fields of study, so their capabilities and professionalism do not limit them. Speedy Paper Helper becomes the best choice for those who want to get the highest grade for their essays, research papers, and other academic writing assignments.
Mother-Daughter Team at Essynce Virtual Assistants Helps Businesses Evolve with Wide Range of Professional Virtual Administrative Support Services
Starr Barrett and Essynce Moore collectively bring Over 20 Years of Experience and a Personalized Approach to the Virtual Assistant Industry. Essynce Virtual Assistants (EVA), a virtual administrative support service founded by Starr Barrett, a business graduate with over 20 years of experience in corporate administration, and her daughter Essynce Moore, a talented serial entrepreneur and VP of Youth Development, is dedicated to helping businesses evolve through its wide range of virtual assistant services.
Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business
Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace
“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
Corporations Invited to Promote Hearing Disability Awareness with Sign-N-Voice Xchange Educational Aid
Sign-N-Voice Xchange is thrilled to announce the debut of a new educational tips booklet titled ‘Communication Bridge Between the Hearing and Hearing-Loss Communities: 52 Truths, Tools, and Techniques to Shrink the Gap’. This new publication is designed to initiate communication at home, in the community, and in the...
First Participants Enrolled in the AriBio USA Phase 3 Registration Trial to Evaluate AR1001 in Early Alzheimer’s Disease
AriBio USA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of their first participants in their Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier penetrating small molecule known to inhibit neuron apoptosis and promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and increase autophagy activity to remove toxic proteins.
Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness
The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption. Melbourne, Florida, United States - January 6, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but...
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
