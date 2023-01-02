ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Woonsocket Call

All Points North Creates New Medical Board to Foster Early Adoption in Mental Healthcare

Elite group of physicians will vet efficacy and oversee implementation of new and emerging treatment modalities. All Points North (APN), the only whole-person health company offering innovative treatment for the mind, body and soul across the full continuum of care, has appointed three industry experts and practicing doctors to its Medical Board. Dr. Kathleen Daly, MD, MPhil; Dr. Irena Danczik, MD; and Dr. Jes Montgomery, MD will merge their intellectual capital and more than 70 years of collective experience to cement APN’s position as a pioneer in the interventional psychiatry space.
COLORADO STATE
Woonsocket Call

Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness

Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
Woonsocket Call

Speedy Paper Helper Offers Assignment Writer Services Online

Speedy Paper Helper is a reputable company that provides professional writing services to students and commercial clients online. Speedy Paper Helper is an online writing service that understands how crucial the correct usage of language can be. Thus, they ensure they provide only the highest quality papers written by professional academic writers with relevant professional degrees. Their team comprises the best experts who specialize in various fields of study, so their capabilities and professionalism do not limit them. Speedy Paper Helper becomes the best choice for those who want to get the highest grade for their essays, research papers, and other academic writing assignments.
Woonsocket Call

Mother-Daughter Team at Essynce Virtual Assistants Helps Businesses Evolve with Wide Range of Professional Virtual Administrative Support Services

Starr Barrett and Essynce Moore collectively bring Over 20 Years of Experience and a Personalized Approach to the Virtual Assistant Industry. Essynce Virtual Assistants (EVA), a virtual administrative support service founded by Starr Barrett, a business graduate with over 20 years of experience in corporate administration, and her daughter Essynce Moore, a talented serial entrepreneur and VP of Youth Development, is dedicated to helping businesses evolve through its wide range of virtual assistant services.
Woonsocket Call

Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business

Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
FLORIDA STATE
Woonsocket Call

New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace

“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
MISSOURI STATE
Woonsocket Call

First Participants Enrolled in the AriBio USA Phase 3 Registration Trial to Evaluate AR1001 in Early Alzheimer’s Disease

AriBio USA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of their first participants in their Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier penetrating small molecule known to inhibit neuron apoptosis and promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and increase autophagy activity to remove toxic proteins.
Woonsocket Call

Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women

Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.

