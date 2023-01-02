TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. TOMORROW: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cloud cover holds on tonight, keeping us right around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks a lot like today, but perhaps cloudier and therefore keeping most locations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Friday morning will be a bit cooler as skies clear out by dawn, with morning lows falling into the mid-20s. We manage to reach the upper 40s on Friday before low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. The system has slowed down a bit with the latest forecast guidance, meaning more of Saturday could feature light rain. The freezing line will be just to our north, so any precipitation across northern Missouri could fall as snow, but impacts look low for Mid-Missouri at this time with Saturday highs reaching the mid-40s. Precipitation clears out late Saturday night, leaving us with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s with gradual clearing on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will end up less than 0.25". Next week starts off warmer with temperatures near 50 on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more sunshine.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO