Tracking another cold day tomorrow, rain chances by this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. TOMORROW: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cloud cover holds on tonight, keeping us right around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks a lot like today, but perhaps cloudier and therefore keeping most locations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Friday morning will be a bit cooler as skies clear out by dawn, with morning lows falling into the mid-20s. We manage to reach the upper 40s on Friday before low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. The system has slowed down a bit with the latest forecast guidance, meaning more of Saturday could feature light rain. The freezing line will be just to our north, so any precipitation across northern Missouri could fall as snow, but impacts look low for Mid-Missouri at this time with Saturday highs reaching the mid-40s. Precipitation clears out late Saturday night, leaving us with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s with gradual clearing on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will end up less than 0.25". Next week starts off warmer with temperatures near 50 on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more sunshine.
Tracking much cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Clouds developing with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to around 30. Gusty west winds up to 25 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Breezy, with westerly winds up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: Tonight, winds shift more west/northwesterly as cooler air settles in along with cloud cover....
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
Severe weather expected Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be Weather Aware today and tonight. Severe storms are likely.
There is some fog, mist, and drizzle this morning across the state with temperatures mainly in the 60s. They will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74°. Eventually showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight.
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Tracking a mild New Year’s Day before a stormy start to the week
TODAY: The new year almost feels like a new season as temperatures creep near 60 today. Isolated light drizzle is possible with a front stalling across the area. TOMORROW: The warm front lifts north early Monday, triggering potential scattered showers before the afternoon. Stronger storms are still possible late in the day as temperatures warm. We likely reach the 60s midafternoon, with more unstable air entering southern Missouri. This will lead to a marginal threat of severe storms from the Lake across to Gasconade County and areas southward from 3 p.m. to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail are possible from the strongest storms. Overall the threat is still low for Mid-Missouri with heavy rainfall affecting most.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday
Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
